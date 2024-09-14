Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) results after Friday's opening day of the 19th Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club:
United States 6 Europe 2
Afternoon Four-ball
Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (ENG/IRL) 6&4
Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Alison Lee/Lexi Thompson (USA) 6&5
Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) 3&2
Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Charley Hull (SWE/ENG) 5&4
Morning Foursomes
Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) 3&2
Rose Zhang/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Celine Boutier/Albane Valenzuela (FRA/SUI) 3&2
Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2-up
Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda (SWE/ESP) 3&2
