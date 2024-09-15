Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) results after Saturday's second day of the 19th Solheim Cup matches between Europe and the United States at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club:
United States 10 Europe 6
Saturday
Afternoon Four-balls
Alison Lee/Megan Khang (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 4&3
Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) 6&4
Carlota Ciganda/Emily Pedersen (ESP/DEN) bt Ally Ewing/Lexi Thompson (USA) 2&1
Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (ENG) bt Allisen Corpuz/Lilia Vu (USA) 2-up
Morning Foursomes
Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (DEN/ESP) 1-up
Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 1-up
Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Maja Stark/Georgia Hall (SWE/ENG) 4&3
Anna Nordqvist/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) bt Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 4&3
Friday
Afternoon Four-ball
Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (ENG/IRL) 6&4
Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Alison Lee/Lexi Thompson (USA) 6&5
Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) 3&2
Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Charley Hull (SWE/ENG) 5&4
Morning Foursomes
Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) 3&2
Rose Zhang/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Celine Boutier/Albane Valenzuela (FRA/SUI) 3&2
Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2-up
Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda (SWE/ESP) 3&2.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
More Stories From World
-
Storm, flooding death toll in Myanmar jumps to 74: state media1 minute ago
-
24 dead in Haiti tanker truck explosion1 minute ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results1 minute ago
-
Peru bids farewell to polarizing ex-president Fujimori1 minute ago
-
Tennis: WTA Guadalajara results2 minutes ago
-
Historic private astronaut mission prepares for splashdown2 minutes ago
-
US seizes 10-6 lead over Europe after day two of Solheim Cup2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results2 minutes ago
-
Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight2 minutes ago
-
Sixteen dead in tanker truck explosion in Haiti2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table11 minutes ago
-
Egypt rail crash kills three including two children11 minutes ago