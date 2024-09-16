Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup Results - Collated
Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) results after Sunday's final session of the 19th Solheim Cup matches between Europe and the United States at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club:
United States 15.5 Europe 12.
5
Sunday
Singles
Charley Hull (ENG) bt Nelly Korda (USA) 6&4
Megan Khang (USA) bt Emily Pedersen (DEN) 6&5
Georgia Hall (ENG) bt Alison Lee (USA) 4&3
Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 4&3
Rose Zhang (USA) bt Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 6&4
Andrea Lee (USA) and Esther Henseleit (GER) tied
Celine Boutier (FRA) bt Lexi Thompson (USA) 1-up
Lauren Coughlin (USA) and Maja Stark (SWE) tied
Lilia Vu (USA) and Albane Valenzuela (SUI) tied
Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 1-up
Leona Maguire (IRL) bt Ally Ewing (USA) 4&3
Jennifer Kupcho (USA) bt Linn Grant (SWE) 2&1
Saturday
Afternoon Four-balls
Alison Lee/Megan Khang (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 4&3
Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) 6&4
Carlota Ciganda/Emily Pedersen (ESP/DEN) bt Ally Ewing/Lexi Thompson (USA) 2&1
Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (ENG) bt Allisen Corpuz/Lilia Vu (USA) 2-up
Morning Foursomes
Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (DEN/ESP) 1-up
Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 1-up
Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Maja Stark/Georgia Hall (SWE/ENG) 4&3
Anna Nordqvist/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) bt Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 4&3
Friday
Afternoon Four-ball
Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (ENG/IRL) 6&4
Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Alison Lee/Lexi Thompson (USA) 6&5
Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) 3&2
Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Charley Hull (SWE/ENG) 5&4
Morning Foursomes
Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) 3&2
Rose Zhang/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Celine Boutier/Albane Valenzuela (FRA/SUI) 3&2
Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2-up
Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda (SWE/ESP) 3&2
