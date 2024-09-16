Open Menu

Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results - collated

Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) results after Sunday's final session of the 19th Solheim Cup matches between Europe and the United States at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club:

United States 15.5 Europe 12.

5

Sunday

Singles

Charley Hull (ENG) bt Nelly Korda (USA) 6&4

Megan Khang (USA) bt Emily Pedersen (DEN) 6&5

Georgia Hall (ENG) bt Alison Lee (USA) 4&3

Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 4&3

Rose Zhang (USA) bt Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 6&4

Andrea Lee (USA) and Esther Henseleit (GER) tied

Celine Boutier (FRA) bt Lexi Thompson (USA) 1-up

Lauren Coughlin (USA) and Maja Stark (SWE) tied

Lilia Vu (USA) and Albane Valenzuela (SUI) tied

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 1-up

Leona Maguire (IRL) bt Ally Ewing (USA) 4&3

Jennifer Kupcho (USA) bt Linn Grant (SWE) 2&1

Saturday

Afternoon Four-balls

Alison Lee/Megan Khang (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 4&3

Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) 6&4

Carlota Ciganda/Emily Pedersen (ESP/DEN) bt Ally Ewing/Lexi Thompson (USA) 2&1

Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (ENG) bt Allisen Corpuz/Lilia Vu (USA) 2-up

Morning Foursomes

Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (DEN/ESP) 1-up

Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 1-up

Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Maja Stark/Georgia Hall (SWE/ENG) 4&3

Anna Nordqvist/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) bt Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 4&3

Friday

Afternoon Four-ball

Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (ENG/IRL) 6&4

Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Alison Lee/Lexi Thompson (USA) 6&5

Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) 3&2

Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Charley Hull (SWE/ENG) 5&4

Morning Foursomes

Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) 3&2

Rose Zhang/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Celine Boutier/Albane Valenzuela (FRA/SUI) 3&2

Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2-up

Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda (SWE/ESP) 3&2

Related Topics

USA Europe Thompson Georgia United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World