Open Menu

Golf: 89th Masters Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Golf: 89th Masters championship scores

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Third-round scores on Saturday in the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:

204 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-66-66

206 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 69-68-69

208 - Corey Conners (CAN) 68-70-70

210 - Patrick Reed (USA) 71-70-69, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-73-69

211 - Justin Rose (ENG) 65-71-75, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 68-71-72, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-68-72, Jason Day (AUS) 70-70-71

212 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71, Zach Johnson (USA) 72-74-66, Xander Schauffele (USA) 73-69-70, Nicolás Echavarría (COL) 73-70-69

213 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-73, Max Homa (USA) 74-70-69, Collin Morikawa (USA) 72-69-72

214 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-70-75, Tom Hoge (USA) 72-72-70, Davis Thompson (USA) 71-73-70, Matt McCarty (USA) 71-68-75

215 - Jordan Spieth (USA) 73-73-69, Max Greyserman (USA) 71-75-69, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 74-71-70, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 73-67-75

216 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 75-71-70, Harris English (USA) 70-73-73, Michael Kim (USA) 71-71-74, Maverick McNealy (USA) 72-73-71, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 72-74-70

217 - Bubba Watson (USA) 71-72-74, Daniel Berger (USA) 71-73-73, Denny McCarthy (USA) 71-75-71, Davis Riley (USA) 73-69-75, Sahith Theegala (USA) 72-72-73, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 73-69-75, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-74-73

218 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-73-74, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 74-72-72, Tom Kim (KOR) 73-73-72, Sam Burns (USA) 73-70-75, Nick Taylor (CAN) 73-71-74

219 - Danny Willett (ENG) 75-71-73, Stephan Jäger (GER) 72-74-73, Brian Harman (USA) 71-71-77, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 74-72-73, JT Poston (USA) 74-72-73, Wyndham Clark (USA) 76-68-75

220 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 73-68-79, Justin Thomas (USA) 73-71-76, J.

J. Spaun (USA) 74-72-74, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 71-72-77

221 - Brian Campbell (USA) 72-73-76, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 70-76-75

afp

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

2 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

4 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

4 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

4 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

5 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

6 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

6 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World