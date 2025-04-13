Golf: 89th Masters Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Third-round scores on Saturday in the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:
204 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-66-66
206 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 69-68-69
208 - Corey Conners (CAN) 68-70-70
210 - Patrick Reed (USA) 71-70-69, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-73-69
211 - Justin Rose (ENG) 65-71-75, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 68-71-72, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-68-72, Jason Day (AUS) 70-70-71
212 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71, Zach Johnson (USA) 72-74-66, Xander Schauffele (USA) 73-69-70, Nicolás Echavarría (COL) 73-70-69
213 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-73, Max Homa (USA) 74-70-69, Collin Morikawa (USA) 72-69-72
214 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-70-75, Tom Hoge (USA) 72-72-70, Davis Thompson (USA) 71-73-70, Matt McCarty (USA) 71-68-75
215 - Jordan Spieth (USA) 73-73-69, Max Greyserman (USA) 71-75-69, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 74-71-70, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 73-67-75
216 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 75-71-70, Harris English (USA) 70-73-73, Michael Kim (USA) 71-71-74, Maverick McNealy (USA) 72-73-71, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 72-74-70
217 - Bubba Watson (USA) 71-72-74, Daniel Berger (USA) 71-73-73, Denny McCarthy (USA) 71-75-71, Davis Riley (USA) 73-69-75, Sahith Theegala (USA) 72-72-73, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 73-69-75, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-74-73
218 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-73-74, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 74-72-72, Tom Kim (KOR) 73-73-72, Sam Burns (USA) 73-70-75, Nick Taylor (CAN) 73-71-74
219 - Danny Willett (ENG) 75-71-73, Stephan Jäger (GER) 72-74-73, Brian Harman (USA) 71-71-77, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 74-72-73, JT Poston (USA) 74-72-73, Wyndham Clark (USA) 76-68-75
220 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 73-68-79, Justin Thomas (USA) 73-71-76, J.
J. Spaun (USA) 74-72-74, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 71-72-77
221 - Brian Campbell (USA) 72-73-76, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 70-76-75
