Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (par 72, GBR/IRL unless stated):
125 - Paul Waring 64-61
130 - Tommy Fleetwood 62-68, Niklas Norgaard Moeller (DEN) 65-65, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 63-67, Johannes Veerman (USA) 63-67
132 - Matt Wallace 67-65, Tyrrell Hatton 64-68, Laurie Canter 64-68, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-64
133 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 67-66, Robert MacIntyre 65-68, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 66-67, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 64-69
134 Rory McIlroy 67-67, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 68-66, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 67-67
afp
