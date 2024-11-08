Open Menu

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday (par 72, GBR/IRL unless stated):

125 - Paul Waring 64-61

130 - Tommy Fleetwood 62-68, Niklas Norgaard Moeller (DEN) 65-65, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 63-67, Johannes Veerman (USA) 63-67

132 - Matt Wallace 67-65, Tyrrell Hatton 64-68, Laurie Canter 64-68, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-64

133 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 67-66, Robert MacIntyre 65-68, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 66-67, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 64-69

134 Rory McIlroy 67-67, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 68-66, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 67-67

afp

