Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday (par 72, GBR/IRL unless stated):
198 - Paul Waring 64-61-73
199 - Niklas Norgaard Moller (DEN) 65-65-69
201 - Tommy Fleetwood 62-68-71, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 66-67-68, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 63-67-71, Shane Lowry 69-66-66
202 - Robert MacIntyre 65-68-69, Tyrrell Hatton 64-68-70, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-64-70, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 64-69-69, Thomas Detry (BEL) 72-68-62, Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 71-65-66
203 - Rory McIlroy 67-67-69, Johannes Veerman (USA) 63-67-73, Matthew Jordan 66-70-67, Andy Sullivan 69-67-67, Joost Luiten (NED) 67-69-67
204 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 67-66-71, Jesper Svensson (SWE) 70-66-68, Matt Wallace 67-65-72, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 66-72-66, Alex Fitzpatrick 66-72-66, Min-Woo Lee (AUS) 69-67-68, Marcel Siem (GER) 65-71-68, Richard Mansell 72-63-69, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 67-67-70, Adrien Saddier (FRA) 67-68-69
afp
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From World
-
'Racing career: completed it!' announces cycling great Cavendish6 minutes ago
-
Vinicius treble helps Real Madrid crush Osasuna6 minutes ago
-
EU vows 'unwavering' support for Ukraine after Trump win6 minutes ago
-
Croatia arrests four over attack on foreign workers56 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 2 children among 7 dead in Israeli strikes on Tyre1 hour ago
-
Kagiyama wins NHK Trophy despite early slip1 hour ago
-
Germany marks 1989 Berlin Wall fall with 'Preserve Freedom' party2 hours ago
-
Greece's main opposition party hit by new defections2 hours ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement2 hours ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia4 hours ago