Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday (par 72, GBR/IRL unless stated):

198 - Paul Waring 64-61-73

199 - Niklas Norgaard Moller (DEN) 65-65-69

201 - Tommy Fleetwood 62-68-71, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 66-67-68, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 63-67-71, Shane Lowry 69-66-66

202 - Robert MacIntyre 65-68-69, Tyrrell Hatton 64-68-70, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-64-70, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 64-69-69, Thomas Detry (BEL) 72-68-62, Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 71-65-66

203 - Rory McIlroy 67-67-69, Johannes Veerman (USA) 63-67-73, Matthew Jordan 66-70-67, Andy Sullivan 69-67-67, Joost Luiten (NED) 67-69-67

204 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 67-66-71, Jesper Svensson (SWE) 70-66-68, Matt Wallace 67-65-72, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 66-72-66, Alex Fitzpatrick 66-72-66, Min-Woo Lee (AUS) 69-67-68, Marcel Siem (GER) 65-71-68, Richard Mansell 72-63-69, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 67-67-70, Adrien Saddier (FRA) 67-68-69

afp

More Stories From World