Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the final round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday (par 72, GBR/IRL unless stated):

264 - Paul Waring 64-61-73-66

266 - Tyrrell Hatton 64-68-70-64

267 - Rory McIlroy 67-67-69-64, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 63-67-71-66, Matt Wallace 67-65-72-63

268 - Tommy Fleetwood 62-68-71-67, Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 68-64-70-66, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 67-66-71-64, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 73-65-67-63

269 - Matthew Jordan 66-70-67-66, Niklas Norgaard Moller (DEN) 65-65-69-70, Tom McKibbin 68-69-68-64

270 - Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 71-65-66-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 72-68-62-68, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 64-69-69-68, Shane Lowry 69-66-66-69, Keita Nakajima (JPN) 67-68-71-64, Jordan Smith 68-67-72-63

271 - Robert MacIntyre 65-68-69-69, Adrien Saddier (FRA) 67-68-69-67, Alex Fitzpatrick 66-72-66-67, Brandon Stone (RSA) 66-70-70-65

More Stories From World