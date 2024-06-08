Golf: All-time List Of Major Golf Winners
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) All-time major golf championship win leaders list ahead of the 124th US Open golf championship at Pinehurst on June 13-16:
Total: Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship
Jack Nicklaus 18 6 4 3 5
Tiger Woods * 15 5 3 3 4
Walter Hagen 11 0 2 4 5
Ben Hogan 9 2 4 1 2
Gary Player 9 3 1 3 2
Tom Watson 8 2 1 5 0
Harry Vardon 7 0 1 6 0
Bobby Jones 7 0 4 3 0
Gene Sarazen 7 1 2 1 3
Sam Snead 7 3 0 1 3
Arnold Palmer 7 4 1 2 0
Phil Mickelson * 6 3 0 1 2
Nick Faldo 6 3 0 3 0
Lee Trevino 6 0 2 2 2
James Braid 5 0 0 5 0
J.
H. Taylor 5 0 0 5 0
Byron Nelson 5 2 1 0 2
Peter Thomson 5 0 0 5 0
Seve Ballesteros 5 2 0 3 0
Brooks Koepka * 5 0 2 0 3
---------
Rory McIlroy * 4 0 1 1 2
(Asterisk indicates active player)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
More Stories From World
-
Gross rescues Germany with last-gasp winner against Greece1 second ago
-
'Frustrated' Ruud hit by illness at French Open4 seconds ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores9 seconds ago
-
Golf: PGA Memorial Tournament scores18 seconds ago
-
New Zealand set 160 to win after Afghan top order delivers22 seconds ago
-
Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report10 minutes ago
-
Ireland scupper Bol's bid for triple Euro gold10 minutes ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls on UN chief20 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz downs Sinner, to face Zverev in French Open final30 minutes ago
-
Ireland scupper Bol's bid for triple Euro gold1 hour ago
-
Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind8 hours ago