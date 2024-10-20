Golf: Andalucia Masters Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 08:50 PM
San Roque, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Andalucia Masters on Sunday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72):
267: Jorge Campillo (ESP) 64-65-68-70, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 62-72-63-70
-- Guerrier wins on ninth sudden-death play-off hole
269: Daniel Brown 63-70-67-69
270: Jordan Smith 67-67-67-69, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 67-71-65-67
271: Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-66-68-67
274: Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA) 70-68-67-69, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 67-69-69-69, Romain Langasque (FRA) 66-71-69-68, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 68-72-67-67, Paul Waring 68-71-68-67
275: Marcel Schneider (GER) 69-70-67-69, David Puig (ESP) 69-72-67-67
276: Andy Sullivan 69-68-67-72, Johannes Veerman (USA) 65-72-68-71, Andrew Wilson 70-71-70-65
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Napoli keep Serie A lead with win at Empoli2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table12 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results13 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU ahead of pivotal vote13 minutes ago
-
Rangers suffer shock defeat at Kilmarnock32 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Stockholm ATP result32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table33 minutes ago
-
India adds Washington Sundar for New Zealand Tests53 minutes ago
-
Once bursting with life, south Beirut gutted by Israeli bombs1 hour ago
-
Tributes pour in for Olympic champion Chris Hoy after terminal cancer revelation1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago