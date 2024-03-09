Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Friday after the second round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):
137 - Brian Harman (USA) 69-68, Russell Henley (USA) 68-69, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 70-67, Wyndham Clark (USA) 71-66, Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70
138 - Will Zalatoris (USA) 69-69
139 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 72-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70
140 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 71-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69, Justin Thomas (USA) 69-71, Max Homa (USA) 71-69, Sam Burns (USA) 68-72, Sahith Theegala (USA) 68-72
141 - Brendon Todd (USA) 74-67, Lee Hodges (USA) 68-73, Austin Eckroat (USA) 72-69, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 71-70, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71
142 - Cameron Davis (AUS) 72-70, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-73, Sepp Straka (AUT) 69-73, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 74-68, Andrew Putnam (USA) 71-71, Harris English (USA) 69-73, Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-70
143 - Lucas Glover (USA) 73-70, Chris Kirk (USA) 69-74, Jordan Spieth (USA) 69-74, Tom Hoge (USA) 72-71, Justin Lower (USA) 67-76, Taylor Moore (USA) 72-71, Cameron Young (USA) 73-70, Eric Cole (USA) 70-73, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70
144 - Jason Day (AUS) 70-74, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 69-75, Webb Simpson (USA) 73-71
