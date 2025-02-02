Golf: Bahrain Championship Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Bahrain Championship on Sunday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72):
274 - Laurie Canter 68-69-68-69 (won at the first extra play-off hole), Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 66-68-70-70, Daniel Brown 68-65-71-70
275 - David Puig (ESP) 69-72-70-64, Richie Ramsay 66-72-69-68, Ivan Cantero (ESP) 73-64-69-69, Martin Couvra (FRA) 66-71-68-70
276 - Marcel Schneider (GER) 69-69-67-71, Jens Dantorp (SWE) 70-72-66-68, Callum Tarren 64-67-72-73, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-69-70-70, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 61-75-68-72
277 - Jorge Campillo (Spa) 70-66-71-70, Joseph Dean 73-67-67-70, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 70-66-68-73, Andrea Pavan (ITA) 68-65-72-72, Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN) 66-69-71-71
278 - Joost Luiten (NED) 71-69-71-67, Scott Jamieson 70-71-72-65, Ross Fisher 67-72-68-71
280 - Rafael Cabrera (ESP) 67-72-69-72
283 - Padraig Harrington 71-71-71-70
284 - George Coetzee (RSA) 70-70-73-71
afp
Recent Stories
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores5 minutes ago
-
Kolo Muani double helps Juve to Empoli win, Inter set for key Milan derby35 minutes ago
-
New Syria leader meets Saudi crown prince on first foreign visit35 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested after Udinese fans ambush rivals' train45 minutes ago
-
Greece orders schools to close as quakes shake Santorini island2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Syria's interim president arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit2 hours ago
-
Eight arrested after Udinese fans ambush rivals' train3 hours ago
-
Mertens downs Li to win Singapore Open3 hours ago
-
Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force3 hours ago
-
Eight arrested after Udinese fans ambush rivals' train3 hours ago