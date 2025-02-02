Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Leading final-round scores from the European Tour's Bahrain Championship on Sunday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72):

274 - Laurie Canter 68-69-68-69 (won at the first extra play-off hole), Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 66-68-70-70, Daniel Brown 68-65-71-70

275 - David Puig (ESP) 69-72-70-64, Richie Ramsay 66-72-69-68, Ivan Cantero (ESP) 73-64-69-69, Martin Couvra (FRA) 66-71-68-70

276 - Marcel Schneider (GER) 69-69-67-71, Jens Dantorp (SWE) 70-72-66-68, Callum Tarren 64-67-72-73, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-69-70-70, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 61-75-68-72

277 - Jorge Campillo (Spa) 70-66-71-70, Joseph Dean 73-67-67-70, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 70-66-68-73, Andrea Pavan (ITA) 68-65-72-72, Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN) 66-69-71-71

278 - Joost Luiten (NED) 71-69-71-67, Scott Jamieson 70-71-72-65, Ross Fisher 67-72-68-71

280 - Rafael Cabrera (ESP) 67-72-69-72

283 - Padraig Harrington 71-71-71-70

284 - George Coetzee (RSA) 70-70-73-71

