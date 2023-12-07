Open Menu

Golf Ball Changes Will Bring Back Skills, Says McIlroy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Golf ball changes will bring back skills, says McIlroy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Rory McIlroy says golf ball rules announced on Wednesday aimed at taming the biggest hitters will bring certain "skills" back to the sport and make it more entertaining.

The longest hitters are expected to lose up to 15 yards in driving distance under regulations relating to ball specifications set out by the game's governing bodies, the UK-based R&A and US Golf Association.

The new rules will apply at elite level from 2028 and for recreational players from 2030.

"I think it'll just bring back some skills into the pro game that have maybe been lost and I actually think it'll make the pro game more entertaining to watch," McIlroy, a four-time major winner, told Sky sports.

"I think you're going to see a different variety of games succeed."

The R&A and USGA said they wanted to protect the integrity of golf courses, including their overall length, and ensure that a variety of skills were required for success.

A joint statement added: "Longer golf courses require additional resources such as water, the cost of renovating or moving elements like tees and bunkers continues to rise and other long-term impacts have been identified as a result of increased distance."

The change will have less of an impact in women's professional golf and a "minimal distance impact" for most recreational golfers.

"Governance is hard," said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. "And while thousands will claim that we did too much, there will be just as many who said we didn't do enough to protect the game long-term.

"But from the very beginning, we've been driven to do what is right for the game, without bias. As we've said, doing nothing is not an option -- and we would be failing in our responsibility to protect the game's future if we didn't take appropriate action now."

Related Topics

Sports Water Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

1 hour ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

1 hour ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

1 hour ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

1 hour ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

1 hour ago
ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

2 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

2 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

2 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi O ..

Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi Operation

2 hours ago
 PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory ..

PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory in upcoming polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From World