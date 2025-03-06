Open Menu

Golf: Blue Bay LPGA First Round Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Lingshui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Leading completed scores after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, Hainan Island, China (par 72):

68 - Ayaka Furue (JPN), Kim A-lim (KOR), Auston Kim (USA)

69 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Kristen Gillman (USA), Gaby Lopez (MEX), Rio Takeda (JPN), Yoon Ina (KOR), Lee Mi-hyang (KOR), Li Shuying (CHN), Cassie Porter (AUS)

70 - Im Jin-hee (KOR), Jeon Ji-won (KOR), Lee So-mi (KOR), Mao Saigo (JPN), Mary Liu (CHN), Minjee Lee (AUS), Caroline Masson (GER), Gigi Stoll (USA), Yin Xiaowen (CHN), Savannah Grewal (CAN), Liu Wenbo (CHN), Xiao Kaili (CHN)

