Golf: Dubai Invitational Scores

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Leading third-round scores from the European Tour's Dubai Invitational on Saturday (par 71; GBR & IRL unless stated):

198 - Tommy Fleetwood 66-69-63

199 - Rory McIlroy 62-70-67

201- Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 66-69-66

202 - Jordan Smith 68-67-67, Zander Lombard (RSA) 67-68-67, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 65-70-67

203 - Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 68-68-67, Yannik Paul (GER) 64-70-69, Sean Crocker (USA) 67-70-66

205 - Adrian Meronk (POL) 70-67-68

206 - Ewen Ferguson 69-68-69, Li Haotong (CHN) 68-70-68, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 68-70-68, Richard Mansell 70-69-67

207 - Luke Donald 71-70-66, Joost Luiten (NED) 71-66-70, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 67-70-70, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-71-69, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 69-70-68, Tom McKibbin 71-69-67

afp

