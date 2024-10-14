Open Menu

Golf: European Tour French Open Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Golf: European Tour French Open scores

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Leading final round scores in the European Tour/DP World Tour French Open at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 71):

268 - Daniel Bradbury 67-66-69-66

269 - Sam Bairstow 71-65-65-68, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 65-69-67-68, Yannik Paul (GER) 66-70-67-66, Jeff Winther (DEN) 68-71-66-64

270 - Matthew Jordan 71-64-68-67, Francesco Laporta (ITA) 73-64-66-67

271 - Johannes Veerman (USA) 68-73-63-67, Gunner Wiebe (USA) 70-68-65-68

272 - Brandon Stone (RSA) 67-71-70-64, Simon Forsstroem (SWE) 70-64-69-69

273 - Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 66-68-70-69

274 - Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 68-66-70-70, Jordan Smith 68-72-66-68, Justin Rose 67-68-70-69, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 68-68-69-69, Gavin Green (MAS) 68-68-68-70

Related Topics

USA World France Brandon Ita Sunday

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

1 day ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

1 day ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

1 day ago
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

1 day ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago

More Stories From World