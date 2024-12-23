Open Menu

Golf: European Tour Mauritius Open Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM



Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Leading scores after final round of the European Tour's Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius on Sunday (Par 72):

274 - John Parry (ENG) 70-69-71-64

276 - Christo Lamprecht (RSA) 69-68-74-65, Dylan Naidoo (RSA) 70-69-66-71

277 - Jovan Rebula (RSA) 71-69-67-70

278 - Christiaan Burke (RSA) 72-67-70-69, Richard Sterne (RSA) 75-66-73-64, Freddy Schott (GER) 74-68-69-67, Andreas Halvorsen (NOR) 68-70-72-68

279 - Scott Jamieson (SCO) 69-74-72-64, Corey Shaun (USA) 74-68-66-71, Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN) 67-70-69-73, Eddie Pepperell (ENG) 66-70-69-74

280 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 68-72-68-72, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 72-71-68-69, Clement Sordet (FRA) 74-70-65-71

281 - Ricky Hendler (RSA) 72-68-70-71, Hamish Brown (DEN) 68-68-74-71, Ben Schmidt (ENG) 69-71-70 71

