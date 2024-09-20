Golf: European Tour PGA Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Leading first round scores in the European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth, England, on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):
65 - Matthew Baldwin
66 - Thomas Detry (BEL), Niklas Norgaard (DEN)
67 - Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Shane Lowry, Victor Perez (FRA), Billy Horschel (USA), Matteo Manassero (ITA), Daniel Bradbury, Marcus Armitage, Andy Sullivan, Ko Jeong-weon (FRA)
68 - Mark Hubbard (USA), Joseph Dean, Danny Willett, Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Grant Forrest, Aaron Rai, Jason Scrivener (AUS), Matthias Schmid (GER)
69 - Sebastian Soederberg (SWE), Kim Si-woo (KOR), Alexander Noren (SWE), Tommy Fleetwood, Harry Hall, Darius van Driel (NED), Daniel Gavins, Antoine Rozner (FRA), Justin Rose, Alexander Bjoerk (SWE), Jeff Winther (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE)
