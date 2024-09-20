Open Menu

Golf: European Tour PGA Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Golf: European Tour PGA Championship scores

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Leading first round scores in the European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth, England, on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):

65 - Matthew Baldwin

66 - Thomas Detry (BEL), Niklas Norgaard (DEN)

67 - Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Shane Lowry, Victor Perez (FRA), Billy Horschel (USA), Matteo Manassero (ITA), Daniel Bradbury, Marcus Armitage, Andy Sullivan, Ko Jeong-weon (FRA)

68 - Mark Hubbard (USA), Joseph Dean, Danny Willett, Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Grant Forrest, Aaron Rai, Jason Scrivener (AUS), Matthias Schmid (GER)

69 - Sebastian Soederberg (SWE), Kim Si-woo (KOR), Alexander Noren (SWE), Tommy Fleetwood, Harry Hall, Darius van Driel (NED), Daniel Gavins, Antoine Rozner (FRA), Justin Rose, Alexander Bjoerk (SWE), Jeff Winther (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE)

More Stories From World