Golf: European Tour PGA Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Wentworth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Leading second round scores in the European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth, England, on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):
131 - Matthew Baldwin 65-66
133 - Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 66-67
134 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69-65
135 - Matteo Manassero (ITA) 67-68, Rory McIlroy 67-68
136 - Billy Horschel (USA) 67-69
137 - Robert MacIntyre 67-70, Oliver Wilson 70-67, Tommy Fleetwood 69-68, Harry Hall 69-68, Yannik Paul (GER) 71-66, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 70-67
