Golf: Honda LPGA Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the Honda LPGA tournament at the Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (par 72):
62 - Akie Iwai (JPN)
65 - Maja Stark (SWE)
66 - Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)
67 - Jin Young Ko (KOR), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Angel Yin (USA)
68 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Hye-jin Choi (KOR), Mao Saigo (JPN), Esther Henseleit (GER), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Jin Hee Im (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS).
Recent Stories
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Honda LPGA scores1 minute ago
-
Taiwan security chief says Trump's support for island 'very strong'1 minute ago
-
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Renault revs up profitability in 202432 minutes ago
-
Hospitalised Pope had peaceful night, up, eating, working: Vatican42 minutes ago
-
Macron says France and allies 'united' on Ukraine52 minutes ago
-
Macron says France and allies 'united' on Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Airbus profit climbs in 2024, aims to accelerate output2 hours ago
-
Artists help Albania exorcise its old dictator's home2 hours ago
-
Fruit feast as Sri Lanka's first elephant orphanage marks golden jubilee2 hours ago
-
Tarar for more international collaborations with local media for capacity enhancement2 hours ago
-
Yoon to become South Korea's first sitting president to go on criminal trial3 hours ago