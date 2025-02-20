Open Menu

Golf: Honda LPGA Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the Honda LPGA tournament at the Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (par 72):

62 - Akie Iwai (JPN)

65 - Maja Stark (SWE)

66 - Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

67 - Jin Young Ko (KOR), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Angel Yin (USA)

68 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Hye-jin Choi (KOR), Mao Saigo (JPN), Esther Henseleit (GER), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Jin Hee Im (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS).

