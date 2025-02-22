Golf: Honda LPGA Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the Honda LPGA tournament at the Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (par 72):
195 - Angel Yin (USA) 67-64-64
200 - Akie Iwai (JPN) 62-67-71
201 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-64-69, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 66-66-69
203 - A Kim Lim (KOR) 71-66-66
204 - Patty Tavatanatik (THA) 71-68-65, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67-71-66
205 - Esther Henseleit (GER) 68-67-70
206 - Yealimi Noh (USA) 70-69-67, Rio Takeda (JPN) 69-70-67
