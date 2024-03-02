Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong course, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (par 72):
206 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-67-68
208 - Hannah Green (AUS) 74-67-67
209 - Andrea Lee (USA) 70-72-67, Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-64-72
210 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 71-73-66, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-70-69, Chien Peiyun (TPE) 72-68-70, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-69-70
211 - Lilia Vu (USA) 69-74-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 75-66-70, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 68-72-71
