Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong course, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (par 72)
275 - Hannah Green (AUS) 74-67-67-67
276 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-64-72-67
279 - Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 71-73-69-66, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 73-69-70-67, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 75-66-70-68, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-69-70-69
280 - Andrea Lee (USA) 70-72-67-71
281 - Allisen Corpuz (USA) 71-72-71-67, Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 73-68-73-67, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 68-72-71-70, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 71-73-66-71, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-67-68-75
282 Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 73-72-68-69, Linn Grant 69-73-71-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-72-69-70, Chien Pei-yun (TPE) 72-68-70-72, Yuka Saso (JPN) 74-75-68-66, Kim Sei- young (KOR) 77-67-69-70, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 71-68-74-70, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-70-69-73
