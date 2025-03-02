Open Menu

Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (par 72):

275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 71-67-68-69

279 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 71-72-66-70, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-69-71-68

281 - Charley Hull (ENG) 69-70-68-74, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 70-73-68-70, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 72-74-68-67

282 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 73-66-75-68, Kim A-lim (KOR) 68-69-73-72, Yealimi Noh (USA) 72-68-71-71, Hannah Green (AUS) 75-69-67-71

283 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-72-68-73, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-71-70-72, Mao Saigo (JPN) 75-70-68-70

284 - Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 75-71-68-70, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 74-66-70-74, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 71-71-72-70, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 71-73-71-69

285 - Lauren Coughlin (USA) 74-70-70-71, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 73-70-72-70, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 73-68-73-71

286 - Amy Yang (KOR) 71-71-70-74, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 75-68-73-70, Allisen Corpuz (USA) 77-68-69-72, Leona Maguire (IRL) 75-73-69-69, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 74-71-70-71, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 73-70-69-74, Rio Takeda (JPN) 75-70-68-73, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-70-72-74

287 - Miranda Wang (CHN) 72-72-70-73, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 72-71-72-72, Celine Boutier (FRA) 72-70-76-69, Lilia Vu (USA) 77-68-70-72, Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 76-70-70-71

288 - Bailey Tardy (USA) 75-71-68-74, Andrea Lee (USA) 74-72-70-72, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 73-67-77-71, Shannon Tan (SIN) 73-72-69-74.

