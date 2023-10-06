Open Menu

Golf: International Series Singapore

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Golf: International Series Singapore

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Leading completed scores on Friday after the second round of the International Series Singapore:

130 - David Puig (ESP) 64-66

136 - Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 69-67

137 - Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-68

138 - Taichi Kho (HKG) 71-67, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 69-69, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 69-69, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 71-67, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 71-67, Seungtaek Lee (KOR) 71-67, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-70, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 68-70, Turk Pettit (USA) 70-68

Related Topics

USA Thompson David Singapore

Recent Stories

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

4 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

49 minutes ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

52 minutes ago
Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

55 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World