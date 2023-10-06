Golf: International Series Singapore
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Leading completed scores on Friday after the second round of the International Series Singapore:
130 - David Puig (ESP) 64-66
136 - Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 69-67
137 - Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-68
138 - Taichi Kho (HKG) 71-67, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 69-69, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 69-69, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 71-67, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 71-67, Seungtaek Lee (KOR) 71-67, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-70, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 68-70, Turk Pettit (USA) 70-68