Golf: International Series Singapore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Leading completed scores on Sunday after the final round of the International Series Singapore:
269 - David Puig (ESP) 64-66-66-73.
274 - Eom Jae-woong (KOR) 69-67-69-69.
276 - Poom Saksansin (THA) 70-69-69-68, Andy Ogletree (USA) 68-71-68-69.
277 - Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-70-70-69.
278 - Berry Henson (USA) 72-70-68-68, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-71-66-70, Taichi Kho (HKG) 71-67-69-71.
279 - Scott Vincent (ZIM) 69-70-73-67, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 69-71-73-66, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 67-73-69-70, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 70-72-67-70, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 68-70-68-73.
afp