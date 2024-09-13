Golf: Irish Open scores

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Leading scores in the first round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down on Thursday (par 71, GBR and IRL unless stated):

66 - Todd Clements

67 - Sami Valimaki (FIN), Alejandro Del Rey (ESP)

68 - Filippo Celli (ITA), Marcus Armitage, William Enefer, Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Rory McIlroy

69 - Ewen Ferguson, Brandon Stone (RSA), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Oliver Wilson, Paul Waring, Laurie Canter, Jordan Smith, Daniel Brown, Ugo Coussaud (FRA), Soeren Kjeldsen (DEN), Wu Ashun (CHN)