Golf: Irish Open Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Leading scores in the second round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down on Thursday (par 71, GBR and IRL unless stated):
136 - Matteo Manassero (ITA) 70-66
137 - Laurie Canter 69-68, Todd Clements 66-71
138 - Alejandro Del Rey (ESP) 67-71, Ewen Ferguson 69-69, Rory McIlroy 68-70
139 - Connor Syme 72-67, Calum Hill 72-67, Jens Dantorp 70-69, Rasmus Hoejgaard 71-68, Daniel Brown 69-70, Erik Van Rooyen 69-70
140 - Jaco Prinsloo (RSA) 70-70, Filippo Celli (ITA) 68-72, Niklas Noergaard Moeller (DEN) 73-67, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 71-69, Frederic Lacroix (FRA) 71-69, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 75-65
