Open Menu

Golf: Japan's Mao Saigo Wins 1st LPGA Major Of Year In 5-way Playoff

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Golf: Japan's Mao Saigo wins 1st LPGA major of year in 5-way playoff

Texas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Japanese golfer Mao Saigo captured her first career title on the U.S. LPGA Tour on Sunday, winning the Chevron Championship major in a five-way playoff.

The 23-year-old won with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Saigo became the fifth LPGA major champion from Japan and first since Ayaka Furue won the Amundi Evian Championship last July.

The other winners are Hisako "Chako" Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship, Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open and Yuka Saso at the U.S. Women's Open in 2021 and 2024.

On the men's side, Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament in 2021.

Saigo birdied the final hole of regulation to join South Korea's Kim Hyo Joo, China's Yin Ruoning, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan of the United States at 7 under for the tournament.

Saigo, a six-time winner on the top-tier Japanese tour, won the LPGA Rookie of the Year award in 2024 after securing seven top-10 finishes.

"I've always dreamed of winning (on the U.S. tour)," said Saigo, who earned a winner's prize of $1.2 million.

"The birdie at No. 18 (in regulation) gave me confidence for the playoff. I had some tough times, having been unable to win tournaments I wanted to win, but now I'm so happy to get my first win at a major."

Saigo began the day tied for the lead with South Korea's Ryu Hae Ran and struggled for most of the final round, especially on the back nine.

The Chiba Prefecture native bogeyed the 10th, 11th and 15th holes on her way to a 2-over 74. She carded three birdies and five bogeys.

Ryu and South Korean compatriot Ko Jin Young shared sixth place with Sarah Schmelzel of the United States, two strokes out of the playoff.

Furue and her countrywomen Chisato Iwai and Miyu Yamashita tied for 30th at 2 over for the tournament.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

13 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

13 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

13 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

14 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

14 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

14 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

15 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

15 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

17 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World