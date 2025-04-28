Golf: Japan's Mao Saigo Wins 1st LPGA Major Of Year In 5-way Playoff
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Texas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Japanese golfer Mao Saigo captured her first career title on the U.S. LPGA Tour on Sunday, winning the Chevron Championship major in a five-way playoff.
The 23-year-old won with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Saigo became the fifth LPGA major champion from Japan and first since Ayaka Furue won the Amundi Evian Championship last July.
The other winners are Hisako "Chako" Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship, Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open and Yuka Saso at the U.S. Women's Open in 2021 and 2024.
On the men's side, Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament in 2021.
Saigo birdied the final hole of regulation to join South Korea's Kim Hyo Joo, China's Yin Ruoning, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan of the United States at 7 under for the tournament.
Saigo, a six-time winner on the top-tier Japanese tour, won the LPGA Rookie of the Year award in 2024 after securing seven top-10 finishes.
"I've always dreamed of winning (on the U.S. tour)," said Saigo, who earned a winner's prize of $1.2 million.
"The birdie at No. 18 (in regulation) gave me confidence for the playoff. I had some tough times, having been unable to win tournaments I wanted to win, but now I'm so happy to get my first win at a major."
Saigo began the day tied for the lead with South Korea's Ryu Hae Ran and struggled for most of the final round, especially on the back nine.
The Chiba Prefecture native bogeyed the 10th, 11th and 15th holes on her way to a 2-over 74. She carded three birdies and five bogeys.
Ryu and South Korean compatriot Ko Jin Young shared sixth place with Sarah Schmelzel of the United States, two strokes out of the playoff.
Furue and her countrywomen Chisato Iwai and Miyu Yamashita tied for 30th at 2 over for the tournament.
