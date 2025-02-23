Golf: Kenya Open Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the European Tour Kenya Open at the Muthaiga GC, Nairobi (par 71/GBR & IRL unless stated):
266 - Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA) 69-66-64-67
268 - John Parry 63-65-72-68
271 - Deon Germishuys (RSA) 68-68-67-68
272 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 64-69-73-66
273 - Gregorio De Leo (ITA) 68-71-66-68, Jamie Rutherford 66-71-69-67
274 - Adrien Saddier (FRA) 66-69-70-69, Zihao Jin (CHN) 69-68-69-68, Joshua Berry 71-70-68-65, Freddy Schott (GER) 67-73-70-64
275 - Ignacio Elvira (ESP) 68-70-69-68, Ryan van Velzen (RSA) 69-71-67-68
276 - Connor Syme 71-64-72-69, Marcel Schneider (GER) 71-67-67-71, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 73-68-68-67, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 63-66-75-72, Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN) 65-70-70-71, Niklas Lemke (SWE) 71-66-69-70, Tadeas Tetak (SVK) 70-66-69-71
