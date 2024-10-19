Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Paju, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju (par 72):
198 - Hannah Green (AUS) 64-64-70
200 - Yu Jin-sung (KOR) 66-71-63
201 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 64-66-71
202 - Ryann O'Toole (USA) 69-65-68, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-69-68
203 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 70-69-64, Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 68-69-66
204 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-67-66, Megan Khang (USA) 67-70-67, Mao Saigo (JPN) 66-71-67, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67-67-70, Kim A-lim (KOR) 67-67-70, Celine Boutier (FRA) 66-68-70, Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-71, Jenny Shin (KOR) 64-69-71
205 - Jin Hee-im (KOR) 69-68-68, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 66-68-71
