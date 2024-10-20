Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Paju, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju (par 72):
269 - Hannah Green (AUS) 64-64-70-71
270 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 66-68-70-66
271 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 68-69-66-68
272 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 66-68-71-67, Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 66-71-63-72
273 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 64-66-71-72, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-69-68-71
274 - Im Jin-hee (KOR) 69-68-68-69, Megan Khang (USA) 67-70-67-70, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 70-69-64-71, Angel Yin (USA) 67-72-67-68
275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-71-71, Mao Saigo (JPN) 66-71-67-71
276 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 64-69-71-72, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-67-66-72
277 - Yealimi Noh (USA) 70-71-65-71, Ryann O'Toole (USA) 69-65-68-75
278 - Allisen Corpuz (USA) 71-68-68-71, Kim A-lim (KOR) 67-67-70-74, Rose Zhang (USA) 67-72-70-69
279 - Jung Ji-hyo (KOR) 70-69-69-71, Gabriela Lopez (MEX) 70-71-70-68
