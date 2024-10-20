Open Menu

Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores

Paju, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju (par 72):

269 - Hannah Green (AUS) 64-64-70-71

270 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 66-68-70-66

271 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 68-69-66-68

272 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 66-68-71-67, Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 66-71-63-72

273 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 64-66-71-72, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-69-68-71

274 - Im Jin-hee (KOR) 69-68-68-69, Megan Khang (USA) 67-70-67-70, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 70-69-64-71, Angel Yin (USA) 67-72-67-68

275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-71-71, Mao Saigo (JPN) 66-71-67-71

276 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 64-69-71-72, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-67-66-72

277 - Yealimi Noh (USA) 70-71-65-71, Ryann O'Toole (USA) 69-65-68-75

278 - Allisen Corpuz (USA) 71-68-68-71, Kim A-lim (KOR) 67-67-70-74, Rose Zhang (USA) 67-72-70-69

279 - Jung Ji-hyo (KOR) 70-69-69-71, Gabriela Lopez (MEX) 70-71-70-68

Related Topics

USA Mao Sunday BMW

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

15 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

15 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

15 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

15 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

15 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

15 hours ago

More Stories From World