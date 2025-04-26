Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship scores

Open Menu

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Leading completed scores from Friday's darkness-halted second round of the LPGA Chevron Championship at par-72 Carlton Woods (USA unless noted):

137 - Liu Yan (CHN) 65-72

138 - Lindy Duncan 72-66, Sarah Schmelzel 70-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-71

139 - Angel Yin 69-70, Manon de Roey (BEL) 68-71, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-71, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-74

140 - Lexi Thompson 73-67, Minjee Lee (AUS) 71-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-69, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-70, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-72, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-72, Elizabeth Szokol 71-69

141 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 73-68, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 72-69, Auston Kim 72-69, Miranda Wang (CHN) 72-69, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 69-72, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-72, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-73

