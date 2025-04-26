Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Leading completed scores from Friday's darkness-halted second round of the LPGA Chevron Championship at par-72 Carlton Woods (USA unless noted):
137 - Liu Yan (CHN) 65-72
138 - Lindy Duncan 72-66, Sarah Schmelzel 70-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-71
139 - Angel Yin 69-70, Manon de Roey (BEL) 68-71, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-71, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-74
140 - Lexi Thompson 73-67, Minjee Lee (AUS) 71-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-69, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-70, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-72, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-72, Elizabeth Szokol 71-69
141 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 73-68, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 72-69, Auston Kim 72-69, Miranda Wang (CHN) 72-69, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 69-72, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-72, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-73
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
More Stories From World
-
Trump in Rome for pope funeral in first foreign trip of new term2 minutes ago
-
Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' after new Kremlin talks2 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship scores2 minutes ago
-
Francis's funeral to be grand farewell to 'pope of the poor'2 minutes ago
-
Brazil ex-president Collor de Mello jailed for corruption12 minutes ago
-
PSG lose unbeaten Ligue 1 record ahead of Arsenal showdown12 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka makes winning start at Madrid Open8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table8 hours ago
-
PSG lose unbeaten Ligue 1 record ahead of Arsenal showdown8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results8 hours ago
-
FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for shielding undocumented migrant8 hours ago
-
Huge crowds pack Vatican for last day of Pope's lying in state9 hours ago