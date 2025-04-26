Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Leading completed scores from Friday's darkness-halted second round of the LPGA Chevron Championship at par-72 Carlton Woods (USA unless noted):
137 - Liu Yan (CHN) 65-72
138 - Lindy Duncan 72-66, Sarah Schmelzel 70-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-71
139 - Angel Yin 69-70, Manon de Roey (BEL) 68-71, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-71, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 65-74
140 - Lexi Thompson 73-67, Minjee Lee (AUS) 71-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-69, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-70, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-72, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-72, Elizabeth Szokol 71-69
141 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 73-68, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 72-69, Auston Kim 72-69, Miranda Wang (CHN) 72-69, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 69-72, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-72, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-73
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From World
-
Foreign carmakers strive for 'China Speed' to stay in race5 minutes ago
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results5 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship scores5 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral mourn pope 'with an open heart'35 minutes ago
-
Up at dawn for front-row seat to history at Francis's funeral1 hour ago
-
'Massive' blast in south Iran port: state TV1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 172 hours ago
-
Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome: Ukrainian spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral for pope 'with an open heart'2 hours ago
-
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral2 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for lifting sanctions on conflict-hit Syria to facilitate humanitarian relief, reco ..3 hours ago