Golf: LPGA Ford Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Golf: LPGA Ford Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US LPGA Ford Championship in Gilbert, Arizona (USA unless noted, par-72):

201 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 64-71-66, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 65-67-69, Sarah Schmelzel 68-63-70

202 - Maja Stark (SWE) 66-70-66, Yuka Saso (JPN) 70-63-69

203 - Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 69-70-64, An Na-rin (KOR) 67-69-67, Frida Kinhult (SWE) 71-64-68, Lexi Thompson 69-65-69, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 67-67-69, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 66-68-69, Nelly Korda 66-68-69, Lydia Ko (NZL) 69-64-70, Caroline Masson (GER) 68-65-70, Azahara Munoz (ESP) 64-68-71

