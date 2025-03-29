Golf: LPGA Ford Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona (USA unless noted, par 72):
130 - Lilia Vu 66-64
132 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-64, Nelly Korda 67-65, Charley Hull (ENG) 63-69, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 64-68
134 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 66-68, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 65-69, Yoon Ina (KOR) 65-69
135 - Auston Kim 70-65, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR), Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-67, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 67-68, Allisen Corpuz 67-68, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 67-68, Akie Iwai (JPN) 66-69, Amanda Doherty 65-70
136 - Yealimi Noh 70-66, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-66, Lindy Duncan 68-68, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-69, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 67-69, Sarah Schmelzel 66-70, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 65-71, Chien Pei-yun (TPE) 65-71
