Golf: LPGA Ford Championship Scores

Published March 30, 2025

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona (USA unless noted, par 72):

198 - Lilia Vu 66-64-68

200 - Charley Hull (ENG) 63-69-68

201 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 66-68-67, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 64-68-69

202 - Zhang Yahui (CHN) 69-68-65, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-69-66, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 69-66-67, Allisen Corpuz 67-68-67, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-64-70

203 - Yealimi Noh 70-66-67, Lindy Duncan 68-68-67, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 67-69-67, Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-67-68

204 - Saki Baba (JPN) 68-69-67, Angel Yin 68-69-67, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-66-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 65-71-68, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 67-68-69

205 - Cassie Porter (AUS) 70-68-67, Sarah Schmelzel 66-70-69, Amanda Doherty 65-70-70, Yoon Ina (KOR) 65-69-71, Nelly Korda 67-65-73

