Golf: LPGA Ford Championship Scores

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Golf: LPGA Ford Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the LPGA Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona (x-won at first playoff hole, USA unless noted, par 72):

266 - x-Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 69-66-67-64, Lilia Vu 66-64-68-68

267 - Allisen Corpuz 67-68-67-65

268 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-64-70-66

269 - Lindy Duncan 68-68-67-66

270 - Saki Baba (JPN) 68-69-67-66, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 65-71-68-66, Yealimi Noh 70-66-67-67, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 67-69-67-67, Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-67-68-67

271 - Zhang Yahui (CHN) 69-68-65-69, Charley Hull (ENG) 63-69-68-71

272 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 69-68-69-66, Angel Yin 68-69-67-68, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 67-68-69-68, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 64-68-69-71

