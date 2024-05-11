Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Founders Cup Scores

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Golf: LPGA Founders Cup scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-72):

131 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 65-66, Rose Zhang 63-68

135 - Nelly Korda 69-66

138 - Liu Yan (CHN) 68-70

139 - Mel Reid (ENG) 67-72

140 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-70, Hannah Green (AUS) 69-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 69-71, Mary Liu (CHN) 69-71, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-71, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 69-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 69-71, Roberta Liti (ITA) 68-72, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 68-72, Marina Alex 68-72

