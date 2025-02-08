Golf: LPGA Founders Cup Scores
Published February 08, 2025
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club (par-71, USA unless noted):
130 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 67-63
132 - Yealimi Noh 68-64, Minami Katsu (JPN) 67-65, Angel Yin 66-66, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 66-66
133 - Lauren Coughlin 66-67
135 - Hannah Green (AUS) 70-65, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 69-66, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 68-67, Sarah Schmelzel 67-68, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 65-70, Jennifer Kupcho 65-70
136 - Nelly Korda 68-68, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 67-69
137 - Rio Takeda (JPN) 69-68, Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 69-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-69
138 - Mary Liu (CHN) 71-67, Morgane Metraux (SUI) 71-67, Paula Reto (RSA) 71-67, Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) 71-67, Megan Khang 71-67, Lee So-mi (KOR) 70-68, Hira Naveed (AUS) 70-68, Lexi Thompson 69-69, Linnea Strom (SWE) 68-70, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-70, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 68-70
