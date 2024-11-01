Golf: LPGA Japan Classic Scores
Otsu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Leading scores after second round of LPGA Japan Classic on Friday (par 72, players JPN unless specified):
131 - Hana Wakimoto 63-68
133 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 67-66, Yealimi Noh (USA) 68-65
134 - Rio Takeda 69-65
135 - Marina Alex (USA) 68-67, Saiki Fujita 69-66, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 65-70,
136 - Ayaka Furue 66-70, Chisato Iwai 68-68, Sakura Koiwai 69-67, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 70-66, Hira Naveed (AUS) 70-66, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 71-65, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-69, Yuka Saso 69-67, Karen Tsuruoka 69-67
137 - Yui Kawamoto 69-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 66-71, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) (71-66) Hikaru Yoshimoto 69-68
