Golf: LPGA Japan Classic Scores

Published November 01, 2024

Otsu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Leading scores after second round of LPGA Japan Classic on Friday (par 72, players JPN unless specified):

131 - Hana Wakimoto 63-68

133 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 67-66, Yealimi Noh (USA) 68-65

134 - Rio Takeda 69-65

135 - Marina Alex (USA) 68-67, Saiki Fujita 69-66, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 65-70,

136 - Ayaka Furue 66-70, Chisato Iwai 68-68, Sakura Koiwai 69-67, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 70-66, Hira Naveed (AUS) 70-66, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 71-65, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-69, Yuka Saso 69-67, Karen Tsuruoka 69-67

137 - Yui Kawamoto 69-68, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 66-71, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) (71-66) Hikaru Yoshimoto 69-68

