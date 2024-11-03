Golf: LPGA Japan Classic Scores
Otsu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Leading scores after final round of LPGA Japan Classic on Sunday (par 72, players JPN unless specified):
201 - Marina Alex (USA) 68-67-66, Rio Takeda 69-65-67
-- Takeda wins on sixth sudden-death play-off hole
202 - Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-69-66
203 - Saiki Fujita 69-66-68, Yealimi Noh (USA) 68-65-70
204 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 67-66-71, Yui Kawamoto 69-68-67, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), 70-66-68, Hana Wakimoto 63-68-73
205 - Ayaka Furue 66-70-69, Chisato Iwai 68-68-69
206 - Linn Grant (SWE) 66-72-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-66-69, Yuna Nishimura 71-65-70, Miyu Yamashita 70-68-68
207 - Hikaru Yoshimoto 69-68-70
208 - Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) 72-69-67, Hira Naveed (AUS) 70-66-72, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 66-71-71, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-71-68, Karen Tsuruoka 69-67-72
209 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 71-68-70, Ayako Kimura 68-72-69, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 65-70-74, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 72-67-70
