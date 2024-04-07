Golf: LPGA Match Play Scores
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) results from LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas on Saturday:
Quarter-finals
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Moriya Jutanugarn (THA x8) 4&3
Kim Sei-Young (KOR x5) bt Rose Zhang (USA x4) 6&5
An Na-Rin (KOR x7) bt Minami Katsu (JPN x2) 1-up
Nelly Korda (USA x6) bt Angel Yin (USA x3) 3&2
Semi-finals
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Kim Sei Young (KOR x5) 3&2
Nelly Korda (USA x6) by An Na-Rin (KOR x7) 4&3
Playing Sunday
Final
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) v Nelly Korda (USA x6)
