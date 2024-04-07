Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Match Play Scores

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Golf: LPGA Match Play scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) results from LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Moriya Jutanugarn (THA x8) 4&3

Kim Sei-Young (KOR x5) bt Rose Zhang (USA x4) 6&5

An Na-Rin (KOR x7) bt Minami Katsu (JPN x2) 1-up

Nelly Korda (USA x6) bt Angel Yin (USA x3) 3&2

Semi-finals

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Kim Sei Young (KOR x5) 3&2

Nelly Korda (USA x6) by An Na-Rin (KOR x7) 4&3

Playing Sunday

Final

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) v Nelly Korda (USA x6)

More Stories From World