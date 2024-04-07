Golf: LPGA Match Play Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) results from LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas on Saturday:
Quarter-finals
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Moriya Jutanugarn (THA x8) 4&3
Kim Sei-Young (KOR x5) bt Rose Zhang (USA x4) 6&5
An Na-Rin (KOR x7) bt Minami Katsu (JPN x2) 1-up
Nelly Korda (USA x6) bt Angel Yin (USA x3) 3&2
Semi-finals
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Kim Sei Young (KOR x5) 3&2
Nelly Korda (USA x6) by An Na-Rin (KOR x7) 4&3
Playing Sunday
Final
Leona Maguire (IRL x1) v Nelly Korda (USA x6)
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From World
-
Ecuador in diplomatic storm after raid at Mexican embassy19 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table20 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results20 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table30 minutes ago
-
Water level in Russia's Orsk 'critical' as Kremlin warns of more floods40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Russian FM Lavrov to visit China1 hour ago
-
Two ships targeted off Yemen: security firm1 hour ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide2 hours ago
-
International community 'failed all of us' during genocide: Rwanda's Kagame2 hours ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two2 hours ago
-
Copa del Rey triumph rewards finest Athletic in 40 years3 hours ago