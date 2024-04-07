Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Match Play Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Golf: LPGA Match Play scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) results from LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Moriya Jutanugarn (THA x8) 4&3

Kim Sei-Young (KOR x5) bt Rose Zhang (USA x4) 6&5

An Na-Rin (KOR x7) bt Minami Katsu (JPN x2) 1-up

Nelly Korda (USA x6) bt Angel Yin (USA x3) 3&2

Semi-finals

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) bt Kim Sei Young (KOR x5) 3&2

Nelly Korda (USA x6) by An Na-Rin (KOR x7) 4&3

Playing Sunday

Final

Leona Maguire (IRL x1) v Nelly Korda (USA x6)

Related Topics

USA Young Las Vegas From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

27 minutes ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

19 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

19 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

19 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

20 hours ago

More Stories From World