Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship Scores

Published October 27, 2024

Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship scores

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Leading final scores Sunday at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Malysia (par 72):

265 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 67-67-66-65

266 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 67-69-64-66

267 - Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 64-69-67-67

272 - Bailey Tardy (USA) 69-70-68-65, Maja Stark (SWE) 66-66-70-70

273 - Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 65-68-72-68, Marina Alex (USA) 69-64-71-69, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-66-73-66, Hannah Green (AUS) 71-69-68-65

275 - Brooke Henderson (CAN) 69-73-66-67, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 69-70-69-67

276 - Linn Grant (SWE) 71-69-69-67, Mirabel Ting (MAS) 67-75-64-70, Charley Hull (ENG) 72-70-69-65, Natalia Guseva (RUS) 67-70-71-68, Lucy Li (USA) 69-70-69-68, Celine Boutier (FRA) 67-69-68-72

277 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 66-75-68-68, Yang Amy (KOR) 66-71-70-70, Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI) 70-66-71-70, Chien Pei-yun (TPE) 70-73-67-67

278 - Ashley Lau (MAS) 73-68-66-71, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 65-72-68-73, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 69-68-72-69, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 72-71-68-67, An Na-rin (KOR) 66-67-74-71, Allisen Corpuz (USA) 70-69-70-69, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 69-70-72-67, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 69-66-71-72

279 - Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 67-73-69-70, Yealimi Noh (USA) 71-69-70-69, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-73-65-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-71-69-70, Mao Saigo (JPN) 63-74-70-72

280 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 73-68-68-71, Angel Yin (USA) 71-74-70-65, Kristen Gillman (USA) 66-70-72-72, Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 72-70-68-70

281 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-71-70-68, Paula Reto (RSA) 67-75-73-66, Georgia Hall (ENG) 69-72-73-67, Esther Henseleit (GER) 72-73-66-70, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 71-73-67-70, Kim A-lim (KOR) 72-72-69-68, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 72-69-68-72

282 - Grace Kim (AUS) 67-73-73-69, Minami Katsu (JPN) 66-74-73-69, Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 67-70-78-67, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 68-72-71-71, Thidapa Suwannapura (THA) 69-71-70-72

