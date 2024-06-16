Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Meijer Classic Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Golf: LPGA Meijer Classic scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Leading third round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Michigan (USA unless noted, par-72):

199 - Grace Kim (AUS) 68-65-66

204 - Ally Ewing 70-63-71, An Na-rin (KOR) 67-68-69, Allisen Corpuz 68-68-68, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 72-67-65, Lexi Thompson (USA) 71-68-65

205 - Alexa Pano 72-65-68, Alison Lee 65-72-68, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (THA) 71-67-67, Ryann O'Toole 71-67-67

Related Topics

USA Thompson

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

33 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

10 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

10 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

10 hours ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

10 hours ago
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

10 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

10 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

10 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

10 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

10 hours ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

10 hours ago

More Stories From World