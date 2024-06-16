Golf: LPGA Meijer Classic Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Leading third round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Michigan (USA unless noted, par-72):
199 - Grace Kim (AUS) 68-65-66
204 - Ally Ewing 70-63-71, An Na-rin (KOR) 67-68-69, Allisen Corpuz 68-68-68, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 72-67-65, Lexi Thompson (USA) 71-68-65
205 - Alexa Pano 72-65-68, Alison Lee 65-72-68, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (THA) 71-67-67, Ryann O'Toole 71-67-67
