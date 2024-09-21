Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the LPGA Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72):
132 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 66-66
133 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66
134 - Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 69-65
135 - Maria Fassi (MEX) 68-67, Yealimi Noh 68-67, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 68-67, Liu Yan (CHN) 66-69
136 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-65, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 71-65, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-66, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 69-67, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 68-68, Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI) 68-68, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 67-69
