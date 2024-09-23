Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the LPGA Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72):
265 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-69-63
270 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 66-66-68-70
271 - Ryu Hae-Ran (KOR) 69-65-70-67
272 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 73-65-69-65
274 - Jang Hyo-joon (KOR) 73-65-67-69, Nelly Korda 67-70-69-68
275 - Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-66-68-71, Gaby López (MEX) 68-67-71-69
276 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 70-70-66-70, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 68-69-71-68, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 68-72-67-69, Kristen Gillman 69-68-69-70, Yealimi Noh 68-67-73-68
277 - Angel Yin 67-72-68-70, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 71-65-72-69, Liu Yan (CHN) 66-69-68-74, Polly Mack (GER) 67-70-70-70, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 65-73-68-71
