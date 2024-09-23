Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the LPGA Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72):

265 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-69-63

270 - Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 66-66-68-70

271 - Ryu Hae-Ran (KOR) 69-65-70-67

272 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 73-65-69-65

274 - Jang Hyo-joon (KOR) 73-65-67-69, Nelly Korda 67-70-69-68

275 - Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-66-68-71, Gaby López (MEX) 68-67-71-69

276 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 70-70-66-70, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 68-69-71-68, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 68-72-67-69, Kristen Gillman 69-68-69-70, Yealimi Noh 68-67-73-68

277 - Angel Yin 67-72-68-70, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 71-65-72-69, Liu Yan (CHN) 66-69-68-74, Polly Mack (GER) 67-70-70-70, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 65-73-68-71

Related Topics

USA Cincinnati Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

17 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

1 day ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 days ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 days ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 days ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From World