Golf: LPGA Seri Pak Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the LPGA Seri Pak Championship in Los Angeles (USA unless noted, par-71):
134 - Malia Nam 65-69
135 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 66-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-65
136 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-65, Alison Lee 66-70, Rose Zhang 68-68
137 - Lauren Hartlage 66-71, Linn Grant (SWE) 69-68
138 - Daniela Holmqvist (SWE) 69-69, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-66, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-70, Jeon Jiwon (KOR) 70-68, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 68-70
