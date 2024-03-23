Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Seri Pak Championship Scores

Published March 23, 2024

Golf: LPGA Seri Pak Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the LPGA Seri Pak Championship in Los Angeles (USA unless noted, par-71):

134 - Malia Nam 65-69

135 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 66-69, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-65

136 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-65, Alison Lee 66-70, Rose Zhang 68-68

137 - Lauren Hartlage 66-71, Linn Grant (SWE) 69-68

138 - Daniela Holmqvist (SWE) 69-69, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-66, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-70, Jeon Jiwon (KOR) 70-68, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 68-70

