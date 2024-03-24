Golf: LPGA Seri Pak Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Seri Pak Championship in Los Angeles (USA unless noted, par-71):
204 - Shin Ji-yai (KOR) 73-68-63, Alison Lee 66-70-68
206 - Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 72-69-65, Nelly Korda 72-67-67, Malia Nam 65-69-72, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-65-71
207 - Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) 75-66-66, Allisen Corpuz 75-65-67, Charley Hull (ENG) 70-69-68, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-70-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-68-69
208 - Sarah Schmelzel 69-72-67, Lindy Duncan 72-68-68, Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-65-72
