Golf: LPGA Shanghai Scores

Published October 13, 2024

Golf: LPGA Shanghai scores

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the Buick LPGA at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai (par 72):

263 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-66-63-64

269 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 62-70-69-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 68-65-65-71

270 - Yealimi Noh (USA) 68-67-68-67

272 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-68-71-62, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-68-69-67

273 - Angel Yin (USA) 67-69-73-64

274 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-67-71-69

275 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 64-72-70-69, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 70-66-69-70, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 67-73-66-69

276 - Liu Yu (CHN) 69-70-68-69, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 68-72-68-68, Lucy Li (USA) 65-68-72-71, Auston Kim (USA) 71-68-71-66

277 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 70-70-68-69

278 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 69-68-73-68, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 72-69-70-67, Lu Wanyao (CHN) 69-67-69-73, Gabriela Lopez (MEX) 71-67-70-70.

More Stories From World