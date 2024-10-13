Golf: LPGA Shanghai Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the Buick LPGA at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai (par 72):
263 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 70-66-63-64
269 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 62-70-69-68, Mao Saigo (JPN) 68-65-65-71
270 - Yealimi Noh (USA) 68-67-68-67
272 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-68-71-62, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 68-68-69-67
273 - Angel Yin (USA) 67-69-73-64
274 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-67-71-69
275 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 64-72-70-69, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 70-66-69-70, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 67-73-66-69
276 - Liu Yu (CHN) 69-70-68-69, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 68-72-68-68, Lucy Li (USA) 65-68-72-71, Auston Kim (USA) 71-68-71-66
277 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 70-70-68-69
278 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 69-68-73-68, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 72-69-70-67, Lu Wanyao (CHN) 69-67-69-73, Gabriela Lopez (MEX) 71-67-70-70.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
Amazon wants to be everything to everyone2 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike 'completely' destroys mosque2 hours ago
-
Tariffs, tax cuts, energy: What is in Trump's economic plan?4 hours ago
-
With medical report, Harris plays health card against Trump4 hours ago
-
Ronaldo scores 133rd Portugal goal in Nations League win over Poland4 hours ago
-
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for AFCON survival4 hours ago
-
40 nations contributing to UN Lebanon peacekeeping force condemn 'attacks'5 hours ago
-
Black voters drift From Democrats, imperiling US VP Kamala Harris’s bid for top job, Poll shows5 hours ago
-
Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit Pakistan from Oct 14-175 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables5 hours ago
-
Ronaldo scores in Portugal's Nations League win as Spain sink Denmark5 hours ago
-
Dupont scores quickfire hat-trick on Toulouse Top 14 return6 hours ago